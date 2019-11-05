Clear
'The Air We Breathe: Inhale Your Future' health fair

The Mayo Clinic teamed up with other local organization to hold their first community health fair for lung cancer awareness.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- November is national lung cancer awareness month and the Mayo Clinic is holding their first community lung health fair. 

'The Air We Breathe: Inhale Your Future' health fair is designed to teach you about your lungs, how to keep them healthy and how to avoid getting lung cancer. Cancer educator at the Mayo Clinic, Janine Kokal, said there are healthy things in our control to keep our lungs working properly. 

So the key is tobacco cessation - not smoking, avoiding exposures to asbestos, Raid On, pollution as much as possible. There's some things we can control and a lot of things we can't," said Kokal. 

