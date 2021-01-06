The Adopt-A-Tiger program was designed to show support for Stewartville educators

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - It's no secret teachers across the nation have faced many challenges during the pandemic and are learning to adapt every day. So parents in Stewartville are showing their appreciation for the educators in their district.

Adopt-A-Tiger is a new public Facebook group where community members get matched with a Stewartville teacher to be there for them. That can mean doing little things like writing a letter, making a phone call or baking some goodies, all the way to helping out financially. The woman behind this program, Char Petrich, said so many people have stepped up to show their appreciation. She's a mom herself and see's firsthand the challenges teachers are facing during the pandemic. "The teachers have to pivot and change and still find ways to engage with the kids, make sure they're learning," she explained. "It just felt like a lot of times, teachers only hear the negative and our staff. We're trying to make sure we support all staff, principal, administration, facility staff, everyone. And we wanted to make sure they were hearing the positive because we really feel like they're doing positive things."

Petrich explained it's the little things you can do that will make someone smile. "We're not asking for a big financial contribution from it," she said. "It could be a 'thank you' card, it could be an email, a phone call. That's really what we're looking for is that type of support." She said they've been able to match a community member to every teacher in the district, so they're now working on other employees.