The 62nd annual rabies vaccination clinic in Olmsted County will be a drive-thru this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County has been offering a rabies vaccination clinic for your pets to get vaccinated for over 60 years now and they weren't going to let the pandemic stop the tradition this year, but it will be a little bit different.

The drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic is happening in the parking lot at the History Center of Olmsted County this year and all you need is exactly $20 and a vehicle. Getting your pets vaccinated is crucial to preventing them from contracting rabies and potentially spreading it to people. Vaccines are available for dogs, cats and ferrets. If you attend, you'll complete a form, then the veterinarian will give your pet a shot alongside your vehicle. Kaitlin Anderson explained this drive-thru version is part of an effort to reduce large group gatherings in the community, while also making sure our four-legged friends are staying healthy. It can also benefit pet owners as well. "This really is a convenient opportunity to vaccinate animals," said Anderson. "It's inexpensive with $20 each. We hope that it'll be an incredible success, so we can keep this going year after year, even in the midst of everything with COVID-19."

If you're paying with cash, you need exactly $20 as change will not be available or you can write a check. No debit or credit cards will be accepted. Even though you won't be leaving your car, you do still need to wear a mask and your pet must be on a leash or in a carrier inside your vehicle. The drive-thru clinic is Wednesday from 1 until 7 p.m.