The 4th of July is the deadliest holiday out on the roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Despite the highest gas prices in 7 years, more than 43 million Americans will drive somewhere to celebrate the 4th of July this weekend. According to AAA, that's the highest on record for this holiday.

In 2019, more than 200 drivers were arrested in Minnesota for driving while intoxicated over the 4th of July weekend. From 2015 to 2019, there were more than 1,300 drivers killed nationwide in traffic accidents over the holiday weekend - 38% of those drivers were drunk. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports more people die in drunk driving crashes in July than any other month.

Rochester Attorney Gary Gittus said if you choose to get behind the wheel while intoxicated, there are several consequences you can face. A DUI can cost you up to $10,000 in attorney fees, fines and repairs. "Many, many costs that are not easily calculated. It can cost you your employment, your family, collateral consequences on your job, etc.," he explained. "They have to realize that these things can stay on your record for a lifetime."

Attorney Gittus said it can also cost you more than just those financial consequences. "It takes a split second to make the wrong decision. You can survive it, if something bad happens, you can maybe get past that," he explained. "Yes, it may stay on your record for a lifetime. But what also stays on a record - and it's not your record - it's families of the other people that affect, that are affected."

Safety officials say even if you've only had one drink, let someone who hasn't been drinking take you home.