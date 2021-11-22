The 36th annual Festival of Trees gets underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An annual fundraiser aimed at supporting individuals with disabilities in our community is getting underway.

The 36th year of Festival of Trees is taking place as 80 trees were placed around Rochester on Monday for the community to enjoy through Sunday.

Tuesday night an in-person gala is being held to support the event hosted by Hiawatha Homes with the help of the Rochester Downtown Alliance.

While the gala is sold out the Festival of Trees runs for sic days and has something for everyone.

Publicity chair Haley Landherr explained, “The trees are available to view today, we're setting them up right now actually, which you can see in the background! We'll have those available all through downtown through Sunday. We have a family day on Saturday which is at the Galleria at University Square. That starts until ten and goes until two and that's a free activity for everyone. Everyone is invited to participate. There are different crafts, different activities. It will be a really great event as well.”

If you’re interested in viewing the trees you can find a link to the map here. You can also find a full list of events by clicking here.