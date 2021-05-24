The 24th annual Kid's Cup Golf Tournament was Monday!

BYRON, Minn. - Monday is the 24th annual Kid's Cup Golf Tournament.

The goal is to raise money for children and families staying at Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center.

About 100 golfers tee off to support a great cause.

As of Monday afternoon, they raised about $90,000.

The hope is to raise $100,000.

One group says they have been participating for a few years now, but this year, it hits close to home.

One of the participant's grandsons spent time at the hospital just last month and talks about the beads of courage his grandson received.

"He has a new, probably four-foot-long necklace of all the procedures he endured while he was there. I've been doing this tournament for about 8 years with these guys. I hear these stories every year and think, oh, that's never happened to me. I hope it never does. And now it has and so recently. Now, the tournament, everything that Kid's Cup does for the hospitals and the kids has a much closer to home meaning," says Logan Olson's grandfather.

He says you typically think about the money going towards staffing and equipment, but he saw firsthand all of the toys available for the kids.

He says his grandson was grateful for those during his hospital stay.