Thanksgiving is a busy day for workers in the drain business.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People aren't just stuffing their stomachs on Thanksgiving, but also their kitchen sinks, which makes for a busy work day for people in the draining business.

Norm Autry is the co-owner of Draine Right in Rochester and said Thanksgiving and the day after are their busiest days of the year. This is because so many people clogg their drains by putting foods and cooking grease down the kitchen sink.

"What you have to remember is when that food goes through the pipes into the wall, down to the basement, down to the mainline that can be 40 or 50 feet. And running the faucet for 15 minutes does not rinse that pipe," he said. "A garbage disposal is an appliance of convenience but if not used properly it will come back to bite you."

To avoid having clogged drains this Thanksgiving, Autry has these suggestions:

1. Use a lot of running water when using the garbage disposal.

2. Avoid putting raw vegetables like potato and carrot peels down the drain.

3. Don't use egg shells or coffee grounds to clean the disposal.

4. Also avoid using acid to clear the drain.