Thanksgiving gas prices

Many might be thankful as they go to fill up their tanks this holiday season.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 8:43 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 – As many prepare to hit the road toward their Thanksgiving destinations, the average price for a tank of price is higher than it was at this time last year. Although it is dropping in some states.

According to Gas Buddy, one of those states is Iowa. The average price in Iowa is $2.45. In Minnesota, prices are stable with an average price of $2.53.

Drivers we spoke to said it will make a difference this holiday season.

“It's very reasonable and our car gets very good mileage,” Ray Davis, of Spencer, Iowa, said. “We don't spend a lot for gas, but it really helps because we get about 33 miles a gallon with this old car.”

