Thanksgiving eve house fire in Rochester

Cause of the blaze still under investigation.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 9:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A home is heavily damaged by fire and smoke after a Wednesday afternoon blaze in northwest Rochester.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of 40th Street NW just before 3:30 pm. Firefighters say they arrived to fine flames and smoke coming out of the side of a single family home. All residents have evacuated before the Rochester Fire Department arrived to extinguish it.

The fire apparently started in a lower level bedroom and reached another window directly above. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rochester police and Mayo clinic Ambulance assisted with this incident. No injuries are reported.

 Photo courtesy of the Rochester Fire Department.

Community Events