Texas man takes plea deal for Austin crimes

Alberto Garcia Alberto Garcia

Sentencing set for May 2019.

Posted: Dec. 4, 2018 2:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Texas man agrees to a plea deal in Mower County.

Alberto Garcia, 31 of Dallas, TX, pleaded guilty Tuesday to storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child and a misdemeanor charge of theft. Charges of 1st and 3rd degree burglary and 5th degree drug possession will be dismissed.

Authorities say Garcia broke into the Austin home of an ex-girlfriend on July 9. The woman says she found Garcia with drugs at her kitchen table and that he stole a black bag and a yellow tool bag from her home. Austin police say the black bag held the woman’s identification, credit cards, insurance cards, and $40 cash.

Garcia’s sentencing is scheduled for May 3, 2019.

Scattered flurries and cloudy skies for tonight.
Community Events