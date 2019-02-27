Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Texas man sentenced for North Iowa pig theft

Robert Morales Robert Morales

Lake Mills man to stand trial in April.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 2:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A sentence is handed down for some North Iowa pig rustling.

Robert Lee Morales, 21 of San Benito, TX, has been given five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $21,882 in restitution and a $1,000 fine. Morales pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft for the stealing of around 150 pigs from Christensen farms in November 2017.


David Cortez Jr.

Authorities say Morales stole the pigs with David Cortez Jr., 35 of Lakes Mills. Cortez is pleading not guilty to 1st degree theft and 3rd degree burglary. His trial is set to begin on April 10 in Winnebago County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -9°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -11°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

School lets out early due to concerns of possible roof collapse

Image

Travel agents see spike in spring break bookings

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow

Image

Baby sign language classes at Rochester Area YMCA

Image

Helping without the high? New CBD store opens in Rochester

Image

Picking up the pieces after roof collapse

Image

Snow creates long pick up lines at Rochester school

Image

Pouring out milk after the storm

Image

Playoff basketball and hockey highlights from Tuesday

Image

Power outage in Rochester

Community Events