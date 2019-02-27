Texas man sentenced for North Iowa pig theft

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A sentence is handed down for some North Iowa pig rustling.
Robert Lee Morales, 21 of San Benito, TX, has been given five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $21,882 in restitution and a $1,000 fine. Morales pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft for the stealing of around 150 pigs from Christensen farms in November 2017.
David Cortez Jr.
Authorities say Morales stole the pigs with David Cortez Jr., 35 of Lakes Mills. Cortez is pleading not guilty to 1st degree theft and 3rd degree burglary. His trial is set to begin on April 10 in Winnebago County District Court.
