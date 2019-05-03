Clear
Texas man sentenced for Mower County theft

Alberto Garcia Alberto Garcia

Arrested in July 2018.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Texas man gets probation for crimes in Mower County.

Albert Garcia, 31 of Dallas, TX, was arrested in July 2018. Law enforcement says he broke into the Austin home of an ex-girlfriend and stole two bags from her home. Austin police say one bag held the woman’s ID, credit cards, insurance cards, and $40 cash.

Garcia pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft and a felony charge of storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child. He was sentenced Friday to five years of supervised probation and must pay a $1,000 fine.

