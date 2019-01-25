Texas man pleads not guilty to Olmsted County drug crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One of two people arrested on drug charges after a motorcycle crash is pleading not guilty.
Brig Thomas Kough, 32 of McKinney, Texas, entered a not guilty plea Friday to 1st degree drug sales, 1st degree drug possession, aggravated controlled substance crime, and storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child. He was arrested in July 2018 along with Kimberly Ann Lemmerman, 42 of Oronoco.
Authorities say a motorcycle crash on July 16, 2018, led to a search of the Oronoco address to which the bike was registered. Investigators say they found 13 ounces of methamphetamine, prescription pills, and $2,400 in cash. An 18-year-old female and 10-year-old male were at the home when law enforcement arrived for the search.
A trial date for Kough has not been set.
Lemmerman has not yet entered a plea to charges of 1st degree drug sales and 1st degree drug possession.
