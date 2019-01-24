Clear
Texas man gets five years after Worth County arrest

Benjamin Blaschka Benjamin Blaschka

Minnesota woman still scheduled to stand trial.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Texas man originally accused of multiple crimes in North Iowa is pleading guilty.

Benjamin Wayne Blaschka, 42 of New Braunfels, TX, and Samantha Renee Linaman, 28 of Kenyon, Minnesota, were arrested after a Worth County traffic stop on October 26, 2018. Law enforcement says both seemed under the influence of drugs and a search of their vehicle found a large amount of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, burglar’s tools, and three coin dispensers from vending machines at a Northwood business that had just been robbed.


Samantha Linaman

As part of a deal with authorities, Blaschka has now pleaded guilty to possession of meth-3rd offense and was sentenced Thursday to up to five years in prison.

Linaman is pleading not guilty to possession with intent to deliver drugs, failure to use a drug tax stamp, 3rd degree criminal mischief, 4th degree theft, OWI, possession of meth and possession of marijuana. Her trial is set to begin on February 20.

