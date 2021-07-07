Texas 4000 Cancer Charity Stops in Rochester

The Texas 4000 organization stopped at the Salvation Army to rest as they make their way to Alaska.

The group of 20 cyclists started in Austin, Texas, and are traveling their "Ozark" route to Anchorage, Alaska.

Texas 4000 is made up of college students, each one enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin.

The organization's main purpose is to garner attention towards cancer research, even donating money for the cause to various hospitals around the country.

Cyclist Wade Smith says the group was started in 2004 by Chris Condit, a cancer survivor and University of Texas at Austin alumni.

"So it started back in 2004. There was a college student at the time at the University of Texas named Chris Condit who was inspired by another trans-America biking organization, or charity bike ride. He wanted to do something that was giving back to the cancer community as well because he himself actually fought cancer as a child," Smith said.

The Texas 4000 group's next stop is in Minneapolis, where they will refuel their energy before continuing the honorable mission to Alaska.