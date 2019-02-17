Testing water for Nitrates

PRESTON, Minn.-You may remember these discussions about bringing a hog farm to the county.

High nitrates were a big part of people not wanting it in the area.

That's because of the health risks.

Children are must vulnerable because high levels can harm their oxygen flow, also known as blue baby syndrome.

“It’s colorless, odorless, tasteless,” said Caleb Fischer.

He’s testing water samples, giving out the bad and good news to residents across Fillmore County who are coming into the National Trout Center.

They’re holding jars of water, to test for nitrates.

The National Trout Center has been hosting this free testing event for the last five years.

So how did so much nitrates get into the streams and wells in the area? Jeffrey Broberg is the president of the center and explains this didn't happen over night.

“Studies that shows that much of the water in peoples wells here has been at the surface since 1954. It's peculated through the ground and anything we put on the ground and it dissolves in that last 60-years is likely to now be in our ground water,” he said.

Broberg is advising people to test your water every year.