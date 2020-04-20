Testing underway at Prestage in north Iowa after report of positive cases linked to facility

Testing is underway at Prestage in north Iowa after a report that 16 of 62 employees who commute from Black Hawk County to the facility in Wright County tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It should be noted that all 16 employees that came back positive were asymptomatic. (none showed any signs or symptoms),” Wright County officials said.

“Due to the outcome of these tests and that all positives were asymptomatic the Wright County BOH, BOS and Prestage felt it is necessary to test all employees at the facility as soon as possible. On the evening of Sunday, April 19th the Wright County BOS, BOH and Prestage requested assistance from the State Emergency Operations’ Center and the Governor to gain access to 950 tests. This request was granted immediately. Testing of all Prestage employees will begin the morning of Monday, April 20th."

Prestage Foods of Iowa is a $240M facility in Eagle Grove.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info