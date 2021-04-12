Testing sirens for severe weather season in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Monday marked the beginning of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota. Olmsted County is prepping to make sure their residents are safe when inclement weather approaches.

Capt. Jonathan Jacobson, director of Emergency Management for Olmsted County, said residents should know where to go when severe weather hits.

To prepare for the season, the county will be testing its tornado sirens every first and third Wednesday of the month through September in Rochester and Pine Island. The rest of Olmsted County will hear the sirens each Wednesday.

Jacobson says always be prepared when you hear the sirens, because severe weather may be on the way.

"When you hear an emergency, whether you hear the sirens or whether you're hearing an actual warning that's going off on your phone, it's time to take cover," he said. "It's not time to go outside and check the weather and see if you see something yourself."

To sign up for Emergency Management alerts for severe weather: https://www.rochestermn.gov/government/departments/emergency-management/be-informed