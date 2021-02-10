Testing for COVID-19 remains important as new variants emerge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Positive COVID-19 cases are going down nationwide, per CDC data.

That's the good news.

Now there are a bunch of new variants appearing across the nation and the world.

Mayo Clinic held a video conference on Wednesday about what doctors say is next regarding the new strains of COVID-19.

The doctors on the call today say the key to getting these new variants under control is to continue testing people for the virus and vaccinating.

The doctors say it's important in the U.S., but also globally.

Doctor William Morice says wherever the virus continues to spread, there is the chance for it to evolve, especially as it goes through millions of people.

He says testing also remains important because that is how doctors are finding out about new strains.

"The tip of the iceberg is how do we actually detect if one of these variants is going to behave differently, have a different phenotype. Particularly around transmissability, which they saw in the United Kingdom. That's really where we are now, as we start to see traits that are emerging throughout the globe. We need that to be the tip of the iceberg here as far as where it is in our communities," says the President of Mayo Clinic Laboratories Doctor William Morice.

Doctors on the call expressed concern about people becoming less likely to follow safety protocols once vaccines become more readily available.

They recommend continuing to wear masks and social distance.