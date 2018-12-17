Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Santa Tracker
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Test your holiday movie knowledge with this quiz
Think you know holiday movies better than most? Take our quiz here.
Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 8:17 AM
Related Content
"Movie money" trial set
Holiday Hazards
People head to the movies on Christmas
Local kids reacts to Black Panther movie
New movie planned about Buddy Holly
Scroll for more content...
Article Comments
Mason City
Clear
28°
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
27°
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
27°
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
30°
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
24°
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
The sun will stick around to start off the week.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: State Patrol identifies people in Cerro Gordo Co. collision
Another sentence in Forest City drug bust
Klemme woman accused of vehicle purchase fraud
Two hurt in Floyd County collision
Two rollover crashes Friday night in Worth County
Mason City man accused of beating woman, is charged with felony domestic abuse
Closed Captioning Information
This Web Site’s Privacy Policy
This Site's Terms of Service
Video of draft horses pulling a semi goes viral as Mabel man goes back to Amish roots
Latest Video
Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast
Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast
Warm weekend weather affects ice rinks
Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery
Noisy Christmas toys
Educator teaching in foreign country
Toys for Tots shopping
Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast
Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota
Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa
Community Events