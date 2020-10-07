Test Iowa clinic to offer coronavirus tests in Winneshiek County.

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Test Iowa clinic is opening in Winneshiek County.

Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah The site will start administering COVID-19 tests on October 12. The drive-thru clinic will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 to 11 am and 2 to 4 pm.

Testing will be available to anyone, regardless of symptoms, but individuals must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com and schedule an appointment as directed.

Test Iowa clinics are also opening in Storm Lake and Ottumwa. Clinic sites are partnerships between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to COVID-19 testing in communities across the state. The state provides testing supplies and equipment and processes samples through the State Hygienic Lab while health care providers are responsible for operating and staffing the sites.

A complete listing of Test Iowa locations is available at testiowa.com and coronavirus.iowa.gov.