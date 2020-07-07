Test Iowa clinic opens Wednesday in Algona

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new Test Iowa clinic is opening Wednesday in Kossuth County.

It will be located at the former Ernie Williams Harley Shop at 2701 US Highway 18 in Algona.

Anyone who wishes to get tested at this or other Test Iowa sites must first complete the online assessment at testiowa.com. They will then be directed to schedule an appointment.

The Algona clinic will be open from 8 am to 4:30 pm Wednesday, 1 to 4 pm Thursday, and 8:30 to 10:30 am Friday.

Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.