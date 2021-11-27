Terminator: Dark Fate (2019) vs. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

I think a lot of modern movies suck but sometimes I wonder if that’s just me. Are my standards too high? Do I expect too much? Am I simply not the intended audience for these films? Well, this edition of KIMT’s Weekend Reboot Throwdown reassures me that I’m not the problem. Most modern movies do suck and they suck for a very specific reason.

I’ll try and explain this insight by contrasting two motion pictures with not just a similar premise but nearly the same purpose in restoring legendary franchises after catastrophic cinematic entries. But almost identical origins took two very different paths to produce two different results and the fork in the road that separated them was the most basic question any filmmaker should ask: Why are we making this movie? So come along as “Terminator: Dark Fate” (2019) battles “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (2021) to find the simple secret of how Hollywood can stop sucking so damn much.

After the critical and commercial failures of “Terminator: Genisys” (2015) and “Ghostbusters” (2016), which both sought to kick off new eras by bringing in new casts to play the same old roles, the folks in charge of both franchises hit upon the same dubious plan: reboots that ignored previous entries and served as direct sequels to the originals.

“Terminator: Dark Fate” continues on from “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” (1991) and pretends the other three sequels never happened. It does so in the most ass way possible, however, as the movie essentially sets itself on fire and jumps headfirst into a wood chipper within the first three minutes of screen time. Having averted a future where machines tried to exterminate all humanity, Sarah Connor (a de-aged Linda Hamilton) and her son John (a de-aged or just plain CGI Edward Furlong) are enjoying themselves on a Guatemalan beach in the late 1990s when a Terminator walks up and murders John.

And yeah, I’m not going to dignify anything that stupid with a spoiler warning.

I doubt they'll start Black Panther 2 by killing off Chadwick Boseman on screen.

I’ll get to the rest of the film in a bit but it could have been a combination of peak Spielberg, Lucas, Howard, Ford, and Hitchcock and none of it would have mattered after that beginning. John Connor had been a central figure in every previous Terminator flick, for both good and bad. He represented both the indomitability of the human spirit and the awesome power of human love. Even after being played by five different actors in five different movies, John Connor remained the most important character in the Terminator films. Taking probably the most popular version of him and killing him to start off “Terminator: Dark Fate” was so dumb it defies human comprehension. It’s literally like something from that “South Park” episode that spoofed “Family Guy” by saying its cutaway jokes were written by manatees pushing around balls with random words written on them.

While “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” (2003), “Terminator: Salvation” (2009), “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles” and even “Terminator: Genisys” have their fans, almost everyone agrees that “The Terminator” (1984) and “Terminator 2” are far and away the best of the bunch. So you decide to make a new sequel that doesn’t just wipe away the four most recent installments of the franchise but tells fans the first and most beloved entries are meaningless? That everything Sarah and John and Kyle Reese and the T-800 went through amounted to NOTHING?!?!?! That’s not like telling a kid there’s no such thing as the Easter Bunny. That’s like showing the kid a rabbit, telling them it’s the Easter Bunny, and then butchering it in front of them.

How could anyone with even one working brain cell think ANYONE who EVER liked ANY Terminator movie would react to starting “Dark Fate” by murdering John Connor with anything but anger, disgust, disappointment, and frustration? How could you think any fan would see that and think “Hmm. I’m intrigued. I wonder what they’ll do next?” At least when J.J. Abrams killed off Han Solo, he did it toward the end of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015), not in the first three minutes!

Message to the future: Can you send one of these back to just kill the franchise after T2?

And it’s not like what follows that abominable opening is any good. “Dark Fate” proposes that when Sarah and John prevented the development of an artificial intelligence called Skynet that would one day try to destroy Mankind, the result was the development of an artificial intelligence called Legion that would do the same thing. Except where Skynet sent a cyborg back into time to kill the mother of the leader of the human resistance, Legion sends back a robot to kill Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes). Not because she’ll give birth to a future leader but because she’s the future leader of the human resistance. Why not go back and kill Dani’s parents? Because that would have meant “Dark Fate” couldn’t treat the revelation of Dani replacing John Connor as this awesome girl power moment, showing that women aren’t defined by their wombs or something.

But as silly and meaningless as that twist is, expecting the audience to take Natalia Reyes seriously as a kickass warrior of tomorrow who will rally Humanity to escape mechanized extinction takes “Dark Fate” into the realm of unintentional self-parody. Reyes if 5’1’’ and might not even be 100 pounds soaking wet. She looks like she’d have trouble defeating the average 13-year-old boy in a fight. And not to disrespect her as an actress but there isn’t one second on screen where you can believe in her becoming some tough-as-nails combatant and commander. Reyes is asked to be both Sarah Connor in “The Terminator” and Sarah Connor in “Terminator 2” and I don’t think even Linda Hamilton could pull that off in one movie.

Anyway, we get another Terminator and another human soldier (this one cybernetically augmented) sent back in time. Sarah Connor shows up, as does the T-800 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who killed John but has since formed his own family and “grown” a robot conscience. There’s one chase scene after another with boring and repetitive though well shot action sequences. At least director Tim Miller makes sure we can tell who is doing what to whom. And it ends with Dani having to kill the augmented human soldier so she can use the soldier’s cybernetic power cell to destroy the Terminator, which is a level of pathos “Dark Fate” is so far away from earning or deserving that it’s more comedic than tragic.

"We're never doing one of these again...are we?"

Most critics would likely agree that “Terminator 2” should have been the last one. It not only ended the story in a completely satisfying manner but in a way that made any future sequel problematic. But while the next three films may have been unnecessary and labored, at least they all tried to add something new to the mix. “Terminator 3” was a pointed counterargument that the future cannot be changed and Humanity is destined for destruction. “Salvation” tried to get beyond the time-travel conceit and turn the story in a different sci-fi direction. And at least “Genisys” played around with overlapping timelines and the inherent paradoxes at the heart of the franchise.

But there’s nothing in “Dark Fate” we haven’t seen before. It’s more remake than reboot and it spits on the very films it’s remaking. While technology today means we could probably have a CGI Schwarzenegger doing these movies for another 50 years, I think “Dark Fate” finally terminated the franchise.

“Ghostbusters” hasn’t been strip-mined like “The Terminator” has been. After two films in the 1980s and a cartoon series, there was basically nothing for the next quarter-century. Then some likely drug-addled studio halfwit came up with “Let’s do ‘Ghostbusters’…but with women!” The result in 2016 wasn’t just an unfunny and pointless disaster of a film but a sustained campaign by the people who made it to insult and antagonize the fans of the franchise. It was like killing the Easter Bunny in front of a kid and then making fun of them for crying about it.

But then someone else got the idea of going back to the beginning and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is essentially a sequel to the 1984 masterpiece that pretends none of the other stuff happened. And while I know “Ghostbusters 2” (1989) has its supporters, that’s probably for the best.

“Afterlife” sees down-on-her-luck single mom Callie (Carrie Coon) facing eviction in the big city, so she moves her awkward teen son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and nerdy younger daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) to the dilapidated house in the middle of nowhere left to her by her long-absent and now deceased father. When they arrive, Trevor gets the hots for a local girl (Celeste O’Connor), Phoebe is befriended by an energetically geeky classmate (Logan Kim), and Callie attracts the attention of a local teacher/seismologist (Paul Rudd).

A reboot that's respectful of the original AND pretty entertaining on its own? It's like the end of the world! Fire and brimstone coming down from the skies! Rivers and seas boiling! Forty years of darkness! The dead rising from the grave! Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together... MASS HYSTERIA!

For most of the time you’re watching it, “Afterlife” doesn’t feel like a “Ghostbusters” movie. And that’s a good thing. It feels like a mix of an arthouse flick where a family piles into a van and travels across the country on a journey of self-discovery with a Lifetime channel movie where a single mom tries to get back into the dating pool. Except instead of one of the kids realizing they’re transsexual or mom figuring out her new boyfriend is a serial killer, they run into a bunch of ghosts. This film feels like its own independent thing, which is wonderful for an entry in a franchise that’s been around longer than the internet.

Phoebe’s inquisitive mind and several odd happenings lead her to discover that her mysterious grandfather was actually Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), one of the Ghostbusters who saved New York City in the 1980s, and why he abandoned his family and friends to become the subject of small town rumor and derision. Hint: it involves demonic dogs and an ancient Sumerian deity that rhymes with “poser.”

I truly enjoyed “Ghostbuster: Afterlife.” Honestly, it’s nowhere close to as funny as “Ghostbusters” (1984) but that was Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ivan Reitman at the height of their powers. Attempting to follow that act is a fool’s errand. “Afterlife” is more amusing and bemusing than laugh-out-loud hilarious but it’s not trying to make you bust a gut. It wants to you care about Phoebe and Trevor and Callie. It wants you to care about their yearning for a connection with other people and with their now-departed patriarch. In scope and aim, this is a much smaller movie than you usually get for a supposed blockbuster and that, in and of itself, is refreshing.

But what elevates “Afterlife” far about the genuinely detestable “Dark Fate” is that while the latter takes a big steaming dump on The Terminator mythos, the former is a sincere love letter to the original and its fans. “Afterlife” doesn’t treat “Ghostbusters” like something to be exploited. While “Dark Fate” was clearly meant to reload the franchise for another series of “Terminator” flicks, I never got the sense the folks who made “Afterlife” had any intention of making any more. “Afterlife” doesn’t feel like it exists to fill up some corporate balance sheet. It may be terribly naïve of me, but it feels like director Jason Reitman (son of Ivan Reitman) and the original cast all recognized what a bad taste “Ghostbusters” (2016) left in the mouth of fans and they wanted to make up for it. It’s as if they wanted to give the franchise a more decent and dignified send off before they were all so old they’d need walkers more than proton packs.

"I'm Ant-Man. I'm People magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive.' How did I wind up playing 5th banana in this movie?"

And I gotta say, I’d kind of like to see Phoebe round up a new generation of Ghostbusters to save the world again. Outside of the MCU, I can’t remember feeling that way about any recent edition of any franchise.

As a motion picture, “Afterlife” may get off to a rather leisurely start but it’s propelled along by strong acting and solid writing. I especially appreciate how the script doesn’t fall into the classic trap of only being able to write a character as really smart by writing everyone else as really dumb. Phoebe is a bit of a girl genius and so many awful films would show off her intelligence by making her teacher an idiot. But being smarter than an idiot isn’t actually impressive. Allowing Paul Rudd’s teacher to have some brains of his own makes Phoebe come off better and feel more relatable. The special effects in “Afterlife” are also quite fun as they evolve the classic Ghostbuster tech into a new generation.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” wins this Throwdown with ease. It was made with affection and appreciation for both the source material and the audience who loved it. It doesn’t simply try to ride the coattails of what came before. It doesn’t exist only to squeeze a few more dollars out of an old intellectual property. The folks involved may not have dreamed they could make something the equal of “Ghostbusters” (1984) but they wanted to make something worth watching on its own merits. And they succeeded.

Despite bringing back Linda Hamilton, “Terminator: Dark Fate” wasn’t made because anyone involved truly cared about the originals. They didn’t have a good idea. They didn’t have something to say. Some studio executive decided they needed to roll another Terminator sequel off the assembly line and the filmmakers used that as an excuse to try and virtue signal about feminism and immigration. Entertaining the viewer never entered their mind.

"Do you know how I can get in touch with a Doc Brown? Me and my hairdo have to make it back to the 1970s or Diet Sprite will never be born!"

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

Written by David S. Goyer, Justine Rhodes, and Billy Ray. Five people also got credited for “story by.”

Directed by Tim Miller, who did not get a screenplay or story credit. When that many people are involved in a script and none of them is the director, the movie is probably going to end up just like this.

Starring Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Grace, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta, Ferran Fernandez, Tristan Ulloa, Tomas Alvarez, Tom Hopper, and Fraser James.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan.

Directed by Jason Reitman.

Starring Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard…is that seriously this kid’s real name?...McKenna Grace, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Bob Gunton, J.K. Simmons, Bokeem Woodbine, and Emma Portner.