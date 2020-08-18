Tens of thousands of Iowans still waiting for power to be restored, more than a week after historic derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Alliant Energy crews are working tirelessly to restore electricity to more than 43,000 Iowans after a historic derecho last Monday. The powerful wind gusts flattened fields, snapped trees, and damaged homes. It says it's committed to getting a significant number of people's power back by Tuesday night, but those who are still in the dark remain cautiously optimistic.

The Ballard family is one of many families on day nine without power in Cedar Rapids. Shelby and Preston Ballard recently became foster parents, and dealing with the aftermath of the storm is not how they imagined spending one of the final weeks of summer with their foster children.

The first night after the derecho, the family slept in the living room to try to stay as cool as possible. Temperatures in the house quickly exceeded 80 degrees without air conditioning, so Preston and the kids drove out of the area to stay with family who have power. The children are safe and comfortable, but feeling confused about the situation. "They're definitely really scared of storms now. It rained here in Burlington yesterday, just a tiny little storm. No thunder, no lightning, just rain, and they freaked out. They're very scared," says Shelby.

The siding on the house is damaged, as is the yard's fencing. A neighbor's trampoline struck their vehicle, and the winds ripped the electric cables out of the home.

Shelby works at one of the local hospitals, which is all hands on deck after the storms. She's going back and forth between her family and the house in Cedar Rapids so that she can work. As for Preston, the building where he works is damaged, so he's out of work for the time being. While in Cedar Rapids, Shelby either eats food that doesn't need to be refrigerated or reheated, or eats food stored in a cooler, but ice is becoming hard to come by. Thankfully, the home's water is heated by gas, so she is able to take warm showers and cook food on a gas stove.

Some businesses are closed because of damage or lack of power. The Ballards struggled to find open daycares, and Shelby's pharmacy is closed. She manages a chronic illness, and her emergency supply of medication is almost gone.

Shelby tells KIMT the aftermath of the derecho is the biggest trial she's ever been through. "I've been through a lot of stuff, especially in the last 3 years, but I've never been through something so hard," she explains. "It was pretty much everyone was fending for themselves at first, no one knew anything."

If you'd like to help people impacted by the storm, click here to view a compilation of local places accepting donations on the Iowa Derecho Storm Resource Page Facebook group.