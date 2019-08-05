Clear
Tens of thousands affected by peak alert in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota

Co-op members asked to cut their use of electricity.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 11:54 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS - A peak alert has been issued for over 57,000 people in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services, MiEnergy Cooperative, Heartland Power Cooperative, and People’s Energy Cooperative are asking members to reduce their use of energy between 2 and 6 pm Monday. Those enrolled in energy management/load control programs will be affected between 2 and 8 pm.

To ease the strain of expected high demand on the regional power grid, co-op members are encouraged to set their air conditioner to 78 degrees; run the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening; use a microwave or grill instead of the oven to cook dinner; and don’t turn on televisions or gaming systems.

Freeborn-Mower Cooperative Services serves over 18,000 members in Freeborn and Mower Counties. MiEnergy Cooperative serves approximately 21,700 electrical services in Winona, Houston, Fillmore and parts of Olmsted and Mower counties in Minnesota along with Chicksaw, Howard, Winneshiek and Allamakee counties in Iowa. People's Energy Cooperative serves over 18,500 members in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Wabasha and Winona counties.

