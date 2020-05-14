Tenants still safe from eviction under states' emergency orders

MASON CITY, Iowa - If you're behind on your rent, there's still some time to make amends with the landlord before you can be evicted.

Iowa and Minnesota are not allowing landlords to evict tenants during the COVID-19 emergency. In Minnesota, Governor Walz hasn't set an end date to his proclamation.

In the Hawkeye state, you could be evicted after May 27th, if Governor Reynolds does not extend the grace period.

Barbara Schmidt with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office says evictions aren't the only things impacted by the Governor's orders.

"Besides evictions, no more foreclosures can be done, garnishments. So there's been a lot of stuff for the civil that you have to stay on top of and it's not much different than the bars and restaurants," she said.

Forclosure sales of property through the Sheriff's Office have also been cancelled because of the pandemic.