Tenants move into new office space inside renovated Southbridge Mall wing

MASON CITY, Iowa - While the North Iowa Bulls take to the ice at the new arena at Southbridge Mall for the first time, tenants are working on setting up office space in the Southwest wing attached to the arena. And while there may be some boxes left to unpack, and some desks and displays to hang up, this wing that formerly consisted of vacant storefronts is starting to come to life.

When you walk in the new space for Mason City Parks & Recreation, your eyes might be drawn to the large mural depicting recreation in the River City.

"It's a great thing, showcasing our youth sports programs, to our aquatic center, campgrounds, to the golf course, to the 457, and our parks and our playgrounds," Parks & Recreation Superintendent Brian Pauly said.

Walk a little further, and you may notice space set up for camps and other activities, as well as storage for sporting equipment.

"We have basketballs, soccer balls, catching gear. Every sport we do we have to have equipment for. From our youth sports to our childcare, even stuff we keep at the pool."

For Pauly, the new space is a culmination of years of having to find just the right amount of space.

"We've gone through everything from Mohawk Square, to the Senior Center, to Washington since I've been here. Before my time, they were in the old Garfield school, and any place that they could find a corner to put us in."

"We're a unique department where we have to have equipment storage on site, have program space on site."

Now, the new space is a win-win for the department's needs.

"With three program rooms, we can actually run a childcare program and a specialty camp. Or if we have a coach's meeting, we can run a park board meeting at the same time."

Across the corridor, North Iowa Bulls COO Kathee Corsello is settling in their new digs.

"It is an amazing space. They really did a good job getting everything ready for us, and giving us space to conduct our business and to grow."

One thing that is being well praised with the new setup: having a bigger space for a team shop.

"Honestly, you were putting up tables or displays every night and taking them down every night. It's ideal to have a space you can leave up year round, to have people come in to get what they want."

Ahead of Friday night's home opener, curious onlookers have been checking out the progress.

"This was JC Penny's, and now, it's this grand arena. Traffic here has been nonstop."