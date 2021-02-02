Temps set to drop as snow, strong winds looking likely for Thursday

Come Wednesday, highs will leap back into the low to middle 30s as a wintry system heads our way.

By the late hours of Wednesday, a mixture of rain and snow will be possible.

Higher chances for more significant wintry precipitation will last through our Thursday. Starting Friday, temperatures will plummet as arctic air rushes in from the north.

Plan for highs in the single digits to finish off the week. Sub-zero highs will finish off the weekend and welcome us into the second week of the new month.

Big temp changes on tap later this week! Blast of arctic air likely to bring coldest temps of winter so far with perhaps dangerously cold wind chills at times. Is your vehicle ready? Also think about other necessary cold weather preparations around the house. #mnwx #wiwx #iawx pic.twitter.com/YOIz2gH3Al

— NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) February 2, 2021