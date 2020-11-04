Temps in the 70s will be around for the next few days

Temperatures have soared above the 70-degree mark this week.

The warm weather trend looks to continue through the full work week with more 70s continuing into the weekend. Lows will range from the mid 40s to low 50s.

The weekend will welcome back some increasing winds. These winds will usher in what's looking to be our next round of precipitation, with small chances for rain Sunday through Monday, leading into what could potentially be a messy Tuesday.

Be sure to keep up to date with the forecast and enjoy this beautiful week of fall weather!