Temporary traffic counters being deployed in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a sight that might be puzzling to some drivers. But if you spot long cables with boxes attached to them on North Iowa roadways, they are there for a reason.

This past weekend, Iowa DOT set up traffic counters, including some small cameras, on state, county and city roadways and side streets that feed into the state's primary road system. As of 2019, the system, which is managed by the DOT, represents 8.3% of the total road mileage in the state. However, these roads carry 62.8% of all vehicular traffic.

The traffic counting project, which will gather traffic volume and weight trend data, will result in updated data that can assist in planning the future of the state's roadway system.