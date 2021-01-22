Temporary courtroom to resume in-person trials in Olmsted County next month

OLMSTED COUNTY, MN --- Olmsted County officials say there are now approximately 5,000 court cases in Olmsted County waiting to be heard.

Now, Olmsted County has created a temporary courtroom space in its Annex Facility to hear some of those cases.

Officials tell KIMT the space located across from the Government Center has remained unused for the last 15 years.

Now that space has been transformed into a temporary court room, a physically distanced space to allow for in-person jury trials to be held.

Director of Facilities and Building Operations, Mat Miller, says, “It took four different courtrooms to be able to have in-person jury trials in the Government Center, where here we have dedicated space, essentially super-sized space, so every area in here is double the size of a normal courtroom."

The design process started in August, followed by construction beginning November, being completed in less than 3 months.

Olmsted County officials say the backlog of cases started in March, and the county plans to dedicate this space to those hearings for the next 12-18 months.

Miller explains, “There's still crime happening, and there's new cases feeding into the backlog -- so it's anyone's best guess to figure out how long it will take -- but the sooner we can start, obviously the sooner we can get out."

The space will only be used temporarily as a courtroom, Miller says.

The space is flexible enough to also serve other purposes long term-- including office space.

This temporary court room is a collaborative effort between Olmsted County commissioners, and judges -- and is set to hold in-person jury trials starting in February.