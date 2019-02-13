Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Teens plead not guilty to Mason City home invasion

Camden Nicholson Camden Nicholson

Police say woman was choked unconscious.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 2:03 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two teenagers accused of a violent home invasion are pleading not guilty.

Camden Michael Nicholson, 17 of Alabama, and Joseph Ryan Jaskiel, 16 of Mason City, are charged with 1st degree robbery. Mason City police say those two and a 15-year-old male entered a woman’s home on December 27, 2018. Nicholson is accused of choking the woman until she passed out and then the three stole jewelry and electronics from her home.


Joseph Jaskiel

Nicholson’s trial is set to start on March 26 and Jaskiel’s trial is scheduled to begin on April 2. The 15-year-old is also charged with 1st degree burglary but that is being handled as a juvenile offense where details are not available to the public.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 5°
Tracking recovering roads and milder air.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Golden Apple: Sarah Glowaski

Image

Tracking Improvements on the Roads Today

Image

MNDPS: Stop posting road conditions from behind the wheel

Image

Spike in teen tobacco use

Image

Eliminating permits to carry and purchase

Image

Jackknifed semis in Southeastern Minnesota

Image

A number of accidents on I-35

Image

Snow free sidewalks

Image

Update: Joice Library Fire

Image

Talking about biking

Community Events