Teens plead not guilty to Mason City home invasion

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two teenagers accused of a violent home invasion are pleading not guilty.

Camden Michael Nicholson, 17 of Alabama, and Joseph Ryan Jaskiel, 16 of Mason City, are charged with 1st degree robbery. Mason City police say those two and a 15-year-old male entered a woman’s home on December 27, 2018. Nicholson is accused of choking the woman until she passed out and then the three stole jewelry and electronics from her home.



Nicholson’s trial is set to start on March 26 and Jaskiel’s trial is scheduled to begin on April 2. The 15-year-old is also charged with 1st degree burglary but that is being handled as a juvenile offense where details are not available to the public.