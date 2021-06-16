Teens plead not guilty to double-stabbing in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – The three teens arrested for a double-stabbing in Mason City are pleading not guilty.

Jaden Charles Edel, 18 of Belmond, is charged with first-degree robbery and Dominic Lee Fogarty, 17 of Rowan, and David Daniel Gordon, 17 of Belmond, are charged with first-degree robbery and willful injury causing serious injury.

The Mason City Police Department says the three teens attacked a juvenile male and an adult male in the area of 15th Street NE and N Pennsylvania Avenue on April 1. One victim was stabbed in the back and another in the head and both needed medical treatment.

Edel and Fogarty are scheduled to stand trial on July 27 while Gordon’s trial is set to begin August 24.