Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Teens plead guilty in Mason City home invasion

Camden Nicholson Camden Nicholson

Police way woman was chocked into unconsciousness.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 3:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Guilty pleas are entered by two teens accused of a violent home invasion.

Camden Michael Nicholson, 17 of Moody, Alabama, and Joseph Ryan Jaskiel, 17 of Mason City, both pleaded guilty Tuesday to 2nd degree robbery. Their sentencings are scheduled for May 28.


Joseph Jaskiel

Mason City police say Nicholson, Jaskiel, and a 15-year-old male entered a woman’s home on December 27, 2018. The three are accused of stealing jewelry and electronics from the home and police say Nicholson choked the woman until she passed out.

The 15-year-old was also charged but that case is being handled in juvenile court where details are not made public.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 58°
A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Rain and Snow This Week

Image

Fireworks ordinance latest

Image

Former L.A. Sheriff talks policing in Mason City

Image

$3.5 million request for flooded roadway

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Image

Continuing coverage: Affordable housing in the Med City

Image

Tracking A Great Monday Night & A Wicked Winter Storm

Image

New Solar Project

Image

Case of TB Confirmed

Image

Bill to Raise Tobacco Purchase Age

Community Events