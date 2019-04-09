Teens plead guilty in Mason City home invasion

MASON CITY, Iowa – Guilty pleas are entered by two teens accused of a violent home invasion.

Camden Michael Nicholson, 17 of Moody, Alabama, and Joseph Ryan Jaskiel, 17 of Mason City, both pleaded guilty Tuesday to 2nd degree robbery. Their sentencings are scheduled for May 28.



Mason City police say Nicholson, Jaskiel, and a 15-year-old male entered a woman’s home on December 27, 2018. The three are accused of stealing jewelry and electronics from the home and police say Nicholson choked the woman until she passed out.

The 15-year-old was also charged but that case is being handled in juvenile court where details are not made public.