Teens accused of Austin burglary are pleading not guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – Trials are set for two Austin teens in a burglary where thousands of dollars in items were stolen.

Quincy James Towers, 19, and Treshawn Martez Delaney, 19, have both pleaded not guilty to 2nd degree burglary and felony theft. Law enforcement says those two and a juvenile stole around $12,000 in coins, hardware equipment, electronics, a safe, guitars, and a credit card from a home in the 300 block of 1st Street SE in Austin on August 24.

The victim identified Towers and Delaney as being involved in the burglary and Austin police say they were found in a car along with the stolen items.

Towers is scheduled to stand trial starting February 3, 2020, and Delaney’s trial is set to begin March 2, 2020.