WINONA COUNTY, Minn. - A teenager was killed during a one-vehicle crash on Interstate-90.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2005 Chevy Silverado crashed Sunday at milepost 254 just before 6 p.m.

The name of the person killed was not released, but the crash report lists a 16-year-old male as the driver. A 13-year-old passenger from Racine, Wisconsin, was not injured in the crash.