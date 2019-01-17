Clear
Teen who lied about racist notes at Drake is sentenced

Claimed it was shoved under the dorm room door.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former Drake University student has pleaded guilty to lying about a racist note she said was shoved under her dorm room door in Des Moines.

Polk County Court records say 19-year-old Kissie Ram entered the plea last week to making a false report to a public entity. She was ordered to pay a civil penalty of $200, perform 50 hours of community service and spend a year on probation. She also was given a deferred judgment. A deferred judgment allows Ram's convictions in the case to be removed from court records if she fulfills her probation terms.

The records say she admitted to university officials that she'd written one of the five notes reported to university officials. University spokesman Jarad Bernstein (BURN'-steen) said Thursday that Ram's suspected of writing two more notes as part of her hoax. He says the university is still investigating who may have written the remaining two notes, including the first reported Nov. 7.

