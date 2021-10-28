Teen, two juveniles detained in Austin murder investigation

AUSTIN, Minn. – Three people have now been detained in connection with the death of an Austin man.

Police were called to the 800 block of 12th St. SE. on Oct. 13 after William Hall, 75 of Austin, was found dead in his home by those who delivered him meals.

Investigators say a neighbor’s security cameras had recorded several young males near Halls's home on October 12 and captured some audio indicating an encounter between Hall and the young males.

Police say the neighbor also reported finding a liquor bottle and a holster for a firearm on his property. Investigators say the bottle was similar to ones Hall had in his home and family members reported they could not find some of Hall’s possessions, including a firearm.

Austin police say their investigation indicates Hall was surprised by some young men who were planning to rob his home. Investigators say it appears Hall was pushed down and hit in the face when he tried to get up, leaving him seriously injured in the same area he would be found dead the next day. Police say several items were stolen from Hall’s home.

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 18 of Austin, and two juveniles have now been taken into custody in this matter. Police say charges could include second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and first-degree assault.