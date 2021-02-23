Teen suicide attempts on the rise

MASON CITY, Iowa - Mental health experts are seeing a troubling trend. Suicide attempts by teenagers could be on the rise.

The Iowa Poison Control Center has some alarming statistics regarding teen suicide attempts. They report they are seeing an increase.

At the end of January, in just one week, the Iowa Poison Control Center reported 20 cases of girls aged 11-14 who tried to overdose on medication. That's over 2 times the average.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Jen Hansen at Francis Lauer in Mason City. She says they have seen more teens coming in for counseling since the pandemic begain, but not necessarily for suicidal thoughts.

Hansen says there are some signs parents should watch out for.

"You want to be checking to see if their mood is changing. So, all of the sudden they're really happy or really sad. Just because all of the sudden they're really happy, isn't always a good sign either. If they are isolating more or spending more time alone," said Hansen.

She also says if you notice those changes over a prolonged period of time, you might want to seek out professional help for your child.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks suicide as the 10th leading cause of death, according to their numbers from 1999 to 2019.