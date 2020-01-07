Teen suffers cut in Olmsted County assault

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. –The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager was cut in a Tuesday afternoon assault.

Deputies were sent to the 300 block of 55th Street NE in Cascade Township at around 2:41 pm. The initial reports were that someone had been stabbed but deputies quickly determined that was not the case.

Investigators say a 17-year-old male victim got a large cut on the forehead in an attack which did not involve a knife or gun but possibly another kind of object.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim got medical help on his own and was not taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The investigation into this assault is continuing.