CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. –The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager was cut in a Tuesday afternoon assault.
Deputies were sent to the 300 block of 55th Street NE in Cascade Township at around 2:41 pm. The initial reports were that someone had been stabbed but deputies quickly determined that was not the case.
Investigators say a 17-year-old male victim got a large cut on the forehead in an attack which did not involve a knife or gun but possibly another kind of object.
The Sheriff’s Office says the victim got medical help on his own and was not taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The investigation into this assault is continuing.
Related Content
- Teen suffers cut in Olmsted County assault
- One driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Olmsted County crash
- Man, 88, suffers minor injuries after Olmsted Co. crash
- Prison sentence for Olmsted County kidnapping/sexual assault
- Northern Minnesota man sentenced for assaulting an Olmsted County deputy
- Man found not guilty of assaulting Olmsted County law enforcement
- Rollover accident in Olmsted County
- Man wanted in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County fugitive finally caught
- Rollover accident in Olmsted County
Scroll for more content...