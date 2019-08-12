Teen stabbed overnight in Winona

WINONA, Minn. – A suspect in is custody after an overnight stabbing.

The Winona Police Department says around 1:24 am Monday officers and EMS personnel responded to a 911 call in the 400 block of West 9th Street. The caller said a 19-year-old from Winona had been stabbed by an acquaintance.

The victim was taken to Winona Health and then transferred to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of multiple stab wounds. Police say the suspect left the scene but was later found at a home in the 300 block of West 6th Street.

This case has been referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges. The Winona Police Department has not identified the suspect but the Winona County Detention Center website lists a 21-year-old Terrence Terry as being booked into the jail just before 3 am for 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Goodview Police Department and the Winona County Sheriff’s Department assisted the investigation.