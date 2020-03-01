Teen sentenced for illegal ATM withdrawals in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A New Hampton teen has pleaded guilty to credit card fraud in Floyd County.

Joseph Michael Holzer, 19, was accused of using someone else’s ATM card without their permission to withdraw a total of $2,000 between early March and early April in 2019. The illegal withdrawals happened at First Citizens Bank and two Kwik Star locations in Charles City.

Holzer entered a guilty plea to aggravated misdemeanor credit card fraud and has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Holzer must also pay $2,000 in restitution.