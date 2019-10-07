Clear

Teen sentenced for Rochester armed robbery

Divaunte Young
Divaunte Young

Crime happened at an apartment complex in February.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 1:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A robbery at an apartment complex has sent a teenager to prison.

Divaunte Kartrell Young, 18 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in May to 2nd degree aggravated robbery. He was accused of pointing a gun at the victim during a robbery on February 17 in the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Rochester police say a cell phone and about $350 were stolen.

Young has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 81 days already served.

Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
