Teen sentenced for Rochester armed robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A robbery at an apartment complex has sent a teenager to prison.

Divaunte Kartrell Young, 18 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in May to 2nd degree aggravated robbery. He was accused of pointing a gun at the victim during a robbery on February 17 in the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Rochester police say a cell phone and about $350 were stolen.

Young has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 81 days already served.