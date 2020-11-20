Clear
Teen sentenced for Albert Lea booze burglary

Bryan Bell
Bryan Bell

Police say he had a high blood alcohol level.

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 12:46 PM
Updated: Nov 20, 2020 1:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A teen who pleaded guilty to stealing liquor is sentenced to probation.

Bryan Nickolaus Bell, 18 of Albert Lea, was given five years of supervised probation on Friday and ordered to pay $2,542 in restitution. Bell must also do 40 hours of community work service.

He was arrested on August 7 after Albert Lea police said Bell was caught inside someone else’s home with a duffel bag filled with bottles of booze. Officers said a bottle of prescription pills had also been emptied onto a desk in the home. Police said a breath test showed Bell had a blood alcohol level of .138.

Bell pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary on September 8.

