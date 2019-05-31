Clear
Teen sent to prison for Mason City home invasion

Camden Nicholson Camden Nicholson

Awaiting sentencing on 2nd defendant.

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:20 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the teens charged with a violent home invasion is going to prison.

Camden Michael Nicholson, 17 of Moody, Alabama, has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Nicholson and Joseph Ryan Jaskiel, 17 of Mason City, have both pleaded guilty to 2nd degree robbery.


Joseph Jaskiel

Mason City police say those two and a 15-year-old male entered a woman’s home and stole jewelry and electronics on December 17, 2018. Police say Nicholson choked the woman until she passed out.

Jaskiel is set to be sentenced on July 1.

The 15-year-old is being prosecuted in juvenile court and details about the case are not being released to the public.

