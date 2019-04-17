Clear
Teen reported missing in southern Minnesota

Andrew Cunat Andrew Cunat

Law enforcement says it is concerned for his welfare.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 4:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen from central Minnesota.

The Belle Plaine Police Department says Andrew James Raymond Cunat, 15, was last seen leaving Belle Plaine High School around 9 pm Tuesday following a track meet in Le Sueur. He did not return home and did not show up at school Wednesday morning.

Police describe Andrew as a straight A student and this absence is considered very unusual. Neither family nor authorities say they have been able to contact Andrew and are concerned for his welfare.

Andrew is 5’8’’ and 115 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Nike hoodie, gray sneakers with white bottoms, and a black Adidas backpack with blue stripes on the side.

Anyone with information about Andrew Cunat or his whereabouts is asked to contact Belle Plaine police at 1-952-496-8423 or dial 911. Belle Plaine is a community of around 6,600 people located southwest of the Twin Cities.

