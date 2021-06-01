Teen reported missing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The public is being asked to help find a missing teen in Rochester.

Police say Nicolai (Cola) Allen, 16, was last seen around 7 pm on Saturday leaving home on his bike. Nicolai is described as 5’6’’ tall and around 115 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and possible red shoes when he went missing.

Anyone with information regarding Nicolai’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Jason Wesely at 507-328-6928. Anyone who sees Nicolai is asked to contact RPD Dispatch by dialing 911 or 507-328-6800.