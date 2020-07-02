Teen pleads not guilty to robbery and kidnapping in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A 19-year-old accused of robbery and kidnapping is pleading not guilty.

Chauncey Williams of Rochester is charged with 1st degree aggravated robbery, kidnapping, 1st degree tampering with a witness, and theft. Rochester police say on April 22, Williams pulled a gun on a 26-year-old man in the 10 block of 7th Avenue SE.

Investigators say Williams to the victim’s phone, wallet, car keys, and apartment keys, then forced the victim to get into a car. Police say the victim was let go after seven blocks. Investigators say it turned out the weapon used in the crime was a BB gun.

No trial date has been set for Williams.