Teen pleads not guilty to kidnapping and rape in Franklin County

HAMPTON, Iowa – A teenager is accused of raping someone in Franklin County.

Court documents state the 16-year-old defendant was with his female victim in Beed’s Lake State Park on July 5 when the victim tried to leave. The 16-year-old is accused of tackling and choking the victim, forcing her back into his vehicle, and sexually assaulting her.

The defendant is being prosecuted in adult court but KIMT is choosing not to name him, pending the result of his case. He has pleaded not guilty to 1st degree kidnapping, 3rd degree sexual abuse, and domestic abuse assault.

A trial is scheduled to begin on September 22.