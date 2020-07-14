Teen pleads not guilty to crashing a car into a Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 19-year-old accused of trying to run people over, crashing a vehicle into a house, and shooting a people with a BB gun is pleading not guilty.

Zachary Tyler Baker-Ostrand of Ankeny is charged with 2nd degree burglary and assault with intent to inflict serious injury. His trial is scheduled to begin on October 20.

Mason City police says Baker-Ostrand had a fight with some people on June 5, tried to run over one of them before crashing into a house across the street, then took a BB gun he had with him and started shooting. Police say Baker-Ostrand also kicked in a door and threatened people.

Police say the incident happened around 12:30 am and they received multiple 911 calls about it.